Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 19,219 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in LexinFintech by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in LexinFintech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

LX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.

NASDAQ:LX opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

