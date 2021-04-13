Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $163,000 Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,680 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 201.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33,607 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.10.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

