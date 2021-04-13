Virtu Financial LLC Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,740,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBT opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.75 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

