Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 138.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Liminal BioSciences worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Liminal BioSciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMNL. Bloom Burton lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liminal BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

