Virtu Financial LLC Grows Position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 158.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,985 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter worth about $97,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 167,680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 16.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 408.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 149,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Castlight Health by 65.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 650,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,137.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 331,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,808 shares of company stock worth $275,177. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

CSLT opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $263.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

