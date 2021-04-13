Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SVOKU. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVOKU opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

