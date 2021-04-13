Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 248.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,911 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

In other Amplify Energy news, insider Anthony William Lopez sold 18,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $61,380.00. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPY. Roth Capital raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $93.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 4.31. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.03). Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.