Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VEI. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Vine Energy stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

