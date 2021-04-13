Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VEI. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.63.
Vine Energy stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $14.53.
About Vine Energy
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.