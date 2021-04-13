Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 2,250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Viking Energy Group stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. Viking Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.