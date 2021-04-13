Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 2,250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Viking Energy Group stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. Viking Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.88.
Viking Energy Group Company Profile
