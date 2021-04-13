Vid One Day Volume Tops $17,389.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Vid coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Vid has a total market cap of $753,990.63 and $17,389.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vid Coin Profile

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,732,172 coins. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

