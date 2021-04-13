Vert Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) Short Interest Up 3,150.0% in March

Vert Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 3,150.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CRXPF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Vert Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

Vert Infrastructure Company Profile

Vert Infrastructure Ltd. invests in, constructs, owns, and leases greenhouse projects to licensed cannabis producers. The company's portfolio of project includes cultivation properties in California; and two in Washington State, such as a 1,000-acre Nevada cannabis farm and 2,115 acres of hemp CBD farms.

