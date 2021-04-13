VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $203.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.22. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $5,743,264. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

