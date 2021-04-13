Veracity Capital LLC Sells 525 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,406.0% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $117.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.