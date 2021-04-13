Veracity Capital LLC Buys 41 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,205,000.

IXN stock opened at $324.63 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $189.81 and a 1-year high of $326.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.65.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

