Velas (VLX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.74 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $422.01 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000996 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000619 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001950 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

