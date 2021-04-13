Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.8% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

