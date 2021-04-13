Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Boosted by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,215,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.20. 13,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

