Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183,370 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

