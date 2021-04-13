Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Holdings Raised by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 2.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,575,000 after purchasing an additional 196,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,457,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,372 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,193,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,968,000 after acquiring an additional 96,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,036,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,857 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

