Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 187 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.66.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $230.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,379. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

