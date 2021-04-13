Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after buying an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $95.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,827. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.