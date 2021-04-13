Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,685 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 396,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,287,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 209,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. 304,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,808,452. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

