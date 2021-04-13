Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.5% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

AT&T stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 242,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,943,352. The company has a market capitalization of $211.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

