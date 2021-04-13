Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys 41 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 4.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.45.

UNH traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $378.51. 11,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,174. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $258.18 and a 1-year high of $380.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.20. The stock has a market cap of $357.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

