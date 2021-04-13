Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

XBI traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.47. The company had a trading volume of 134,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.86. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

