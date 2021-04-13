Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires 85,318 Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 340.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 85,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Golar LNG Partners were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 221,707 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,318. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $243.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $69.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Indonesia, Brazil, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 2, 2021, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

