Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM opened at $116.42 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $116.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

