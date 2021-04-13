Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $877,000 Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,767,671.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,712. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $154.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.78 and a 52-week high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.47.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.16.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.