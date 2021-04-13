Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $355.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -114.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.22 and its 200-day moving average is $317.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.