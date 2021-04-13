Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,677,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $213.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

