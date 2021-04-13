Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 562 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day moving average is $100.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

