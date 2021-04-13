UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 355,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,174. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $258.18 and a one year high of $380.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.45.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.