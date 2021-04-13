United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.43% of United Therapeutics worth $31,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 649.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after acquiring an additional 210,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.13.

Shares of UTHR opened at $198.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $94.26 and a 1 year high of $204.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.99.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

