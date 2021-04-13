United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UIHC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in United Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Insurance alerts:

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.75.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

United Insurance Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.