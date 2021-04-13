Unistake (UNISTAKE) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Unistake has a market capitalization of $18.82 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00067472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00259571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.27 or 0.00672930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,720.05 or 0.99012894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $576.39 or 0.00909914 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00020120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,343,243 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

