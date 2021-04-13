Unisocks (SOCKS) Trading Up 17.8% Over Last Week

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $27.93 million and $74,376.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for $88,936.58 or 1.40478298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unisocks has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00055661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.70 or 0.00623446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00037913 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

