Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 662,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $130,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $223.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.74. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $141.22 and a 1 year high of $225.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.