Unido EP Price Hits $0.58 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $15.97 million and $407,058.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000913 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00067737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00258749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.83 or 0.00667681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,163.09 or 0.99505042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $578.20 or 0.00910874 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00019988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.