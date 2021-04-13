UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCRY opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $5.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.