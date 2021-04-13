Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,594 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 251,837 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50,558 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 837.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 143,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 128,060 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 367,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

