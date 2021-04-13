Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Cap of $160.32 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $160.32 million and $2.31 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,312.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.81 or 0.01113875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.80 or 0.00434071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00065797 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002054 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 110.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000824 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014899 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

