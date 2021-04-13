UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,472 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $29,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

