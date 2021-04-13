UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $27.84 Million Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,444,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,009,979 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $27,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after acquiring an additional 172,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 373,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 150,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRWD opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

