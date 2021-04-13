UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $22.53 Million Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,931 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of CareDx worth $22,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CareDx by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $864,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,579 shares of company stock worth $5,080,873 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.