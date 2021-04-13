UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,342 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.29% of Flex worth $25,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Flex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 16,560,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,761,000 after purchasing an additional 185,897 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,187 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in Flex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,243,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 127,920 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $52,702,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $43,070,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

