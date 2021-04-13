UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 599,419 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 782.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,419 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.97% of Terex worth $23,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

TEX opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -763.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20. Terex Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.77%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

