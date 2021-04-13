U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Gold were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on U.S. Gold from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.86. U.S. Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

