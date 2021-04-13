U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 95.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.28.

NYSE USB opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

