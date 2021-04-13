Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Short Interest Up 1,166.7% in March

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TURV opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.32.
About Two Rivers Water & Farming
