Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Short Interest Up 1,166.7% in March

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TURV opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.32.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Co engages in the acquisition and development of irrigated farmland and associated water rights in the United States. The firm provides greenhouses and processing facilities for marijuana growers in Colorado with water rights not used for fruit and vegetable crop production.

