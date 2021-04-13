Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $19.31

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.31, but opened at $20.01. Tuya shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 1,468 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TUYA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tuya in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

